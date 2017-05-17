Cambrian school board approves controversial new sex-ed curriculum
Before they're let out for the summer, fifth- and seventh-grade students at all five Cambrian School District campuses will be taught a controversial sexual health education curriculum. At last week's and previous board meetings, many parents said the curriculum was too graphic and inappropriate for their children.
