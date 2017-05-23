Brisbane man found not guilty in 1989...

Brisbane man found not guilty in 1989 cold case murder

A San Mateo County Superior Court jury on Monday found a Brisbane man not guilty of sexually assaulting and killing a hiker on San Bruno Mountain in 1989, prosecutors said. Gabriel Ray O'Neill, 48, was accused of killing Sheila Hatcher, a 27-year-old woman found dead on March 12, 1989, but was released from custody following the jury's verdict Monday afternoon in a Redwood City courtroom.

