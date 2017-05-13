Bridgepointe Shopping Center rink get...

Bridgepointe Shopping Center rink gets operator: Nazareth Enterprises, Inc. to run San Mateo faci...

Peninsula ice sports enthusiasts are one step closer to lacing up their skates as SPI Holdings, the owner of the Bridgepointe Shopping Center, and Nazareth Enterprises, Inc. signed a lease to reopen the ice rink at the Bridgepointe Shopping Center Friday. Dubbed the Nazareth Ice Oasis San Mateo, the rink will now be operated by the Redwood City ice rink Nazareth Ice Oasis.

