Bridgepointe Shopping Center rink gets operator: Nazareth Enterprises, Inc. to run San Mateo faci...
Peninsula ice sports enthusiasts are one step closer to lacing up their skates as SPI Holdings, the owner of the Bridgepointe Shopping Center, and Nazareth Enterprises, Inc. signed a lease to reopen the ice rink at the Bridgepointe Shopping Center Friday. Dubbed the Nazareth Ice Oasis San Mateo, the rink will now be operated by the Redwood City ice rink Nazareth Ice Oasis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|May 12
|Dishonest John
|8
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 12
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13)
|May 11
|JustMe
|15
|Tesla CEO Says Company to Start Selling Solar R...
|May 10
|Solarman
|1
|Teacher charged for lewd behavior: South City m...
|May 4
|Repulsed
|1
|Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage
|May 3
|Humanspirit
|1
|Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12)
|May 1
|Dorian
|21
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC