Both high-end and casual eateries are participating.

More than 40 Peninsula restaurants will donate 10 percent of dinner proceeds May 9 to "Dine Out for Meals on Wheels." The effort, coordinated by Peninsula Volunteers Inc., features chef-driven restaurants such as Jesse Cool's Flea Street Cafe in Menlo Park, Manuel Martinez's LV Mar and La Viga in Redwood City, Donato Scotti's Donato Enoteca in Redwood City.

