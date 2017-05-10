Boom-lift kittens and others doing fine at Peninsula Humane Society
John, Wendy and Peter, the three kittens rescued May 1 from inside the axle box of a boom lift in Redwood City, are doing just fine and gaining weight at the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA facility in Burlingame. The siblings share a cage in the Kitten Nursery, where they, and a number of other tiny felines, are cared for by staff and an army of volunteers.
