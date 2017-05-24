All in the family: Redwood City's Gou...

All in the family: Redwood City's Gourmet Haus Staudt bridges past and present

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

When Volker Staudt took over his parent's business some eight years ago, it was a store selling German pantry items. Years later, the store is now home to a bustling restaurant and beer garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn... Mon Roscoe 7
Learn about Real Estate (get license if desired) May 20 College of San Mateo 1
james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10) May 18 ThatGirl 18
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... May 17 un agenda 21 9
News Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig... May 16 un agenda 21 7
Did anybody know Robert Silveria? Apr '17 Hobo man 1
New years 95 Mar '17 Victor and adrian 1
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,566 • Total comments across all topics: 281,274,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC