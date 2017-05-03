AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock. Zacks Investment Research's target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock's previous close.
