A cappella concert covers Great American Songbook
Covering the Great American Songbook in one concert is no small feat, but the a cappella group Ragazzi Continuo has put together a program for its upcoming performances that starts with the Revolutionary War and ends with Woodstock. With songs by Irving Berlin and David Crosby, the program gives the 11-voice men's ensemble an opportunity to branch out from the classical works it usually performs.
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 22
|Roscoe
|7
|Learn about Real Estate (get license if desired)
|May 20
|College of San Mateo
|1
|james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10)
|May 18
|ThatGirl
|18
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|9
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|May 16
|un agenda 21
|7
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|New years 95
|Mar '17
|Victor and adrian
|1
