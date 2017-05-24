A cappella concert covers Great Ameri...

A cappella concert covers Great American Songbook

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Inside Bay Area

Covering the Great American Songbook in one concert is no small feat, but the a cappella group Ragazzi Continuo has put together a program for its upcoming performances that starts with the Revolutionary War and ends with Woodstock. With songs by Irving Berlin and David Crosby, the program gives the 11-voice men's ensemble an opportunity to branch out from the classical works it usually performs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn... May 22 Roscoe 7
Learn about Real Estate (get license if desired) May 20 College of San Mateo 1
james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10) May 18 ThatGirl 18
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... May 17 un agenda 21 9
News Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig... May 16 un agenda 21 7
Did anybody know Robert Silveria? Apr '17 Hobo man 1
New years 95 Mar '17 Victor and adrian 1
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,619 • Total comments across all topics: 281,279,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC