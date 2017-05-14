6 new moms celebrate Mother's Day at Redwood City hospital
Six new moms along with their husbands and newborns celebrated Mother's Day at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City with cupcakes in what's becoming a hospital tradition, hospital officials said. The celebration involving moms who gave birth either Friday or Saturday started at 10:30 a.m. at the hospital at 170 Alameda de las Pulgas.
