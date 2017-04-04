Woodside artists find inspiration and...

Woodside artists find inspiration and challenge outdoors

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Almanac

Most Saturday mornings it looks like a tableau right out of the Impressionist era when members of the Woodside Plein Air Painters pull over to the side of the road and set up easels to capture the surrounding scenery. They like the challenge of painting outdoors for a few hours with constantly changing light conditions influencing the way the eye sees contrast and colors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New years 95 Mar 27 Victor and adrian 1
News Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ... Mar 21 Liberals are dumb 1
Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ... Mar 19 ryan02004 1
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb '17 Outofoptions 137
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb '17 hemington10 1
News One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08) Dec '16 ZodiacHoax 4
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,271 • Total comments across all topics: 280,051,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC