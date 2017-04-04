Woodside artists find inspiration and challenge outdoors
Most Saturday mornings it looks like a tableau right out of the Impressionist era when members of the Woodside Plein Air Painters pull over to the side of the road and set up easels to capture the surrounding scenery. They like the challenge of painting outdoors for a few hours with constantly changing light conditions influencing the way the eye sees contrast and colors.
