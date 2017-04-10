Woodside: a Pok mon Goa player found asleep in crashed car gets 10 months for felony DUI
A man who claimed he was taking a break from playing "Pokmon Go" when police found him asleep inside a vehicle lodged in a ditch in Woodside last summer has been sentenced to 10 months in jail for felony driving under the influence, according to prosecutors. Handed down Friday, the sentence follows Duncan Crawford Burr's decision March 14 to change his plea from "not guilty" to "no contest."
