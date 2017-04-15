Volunteers are key to Easter meal at St. Anthony's Padua Dining Room

Through out last week and this morning, volunteers worked tirelessly in preparation for the Easter meal being served at St. Anthony's Padua Dining Room in Menlo Park from noon to 2:30 pm today. They procured and sorted the extra supplies needed including the whole frozen turkeys and cooked hams that will be the main course, and a committee of volunteers decorated the dining room with sunny balloons and flowers.

