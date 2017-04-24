Tuesday: County may boost spending on affordable housing

San Mateo County may hike spending on affordable housing from a previously planned $30 million over two years to $47.5 million, under a proposal the Board of Supervisors will consider Tuesday. Under one proposed scenario, the county would spend $22.5 million to build new units and preserve existing rental units for the fiscal year from July 2017 through June 2018, and $25 million for the following fiscal year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.