Tuesday: County may boost spending on affordable housing

San Mateo County may hike spending on affordable housing from a previously planned $30 million over two years to $47.5 million, under a proposal the Board of Supervisors will consider Tuesday. Under one proposed scenario, the county would spend $22.5 million to build new units and preserve existing rental units for the fiscal year from July 2017 through June 2018, and $25 million for the following fiscal year.

