Tonight: Woodside council could authorize bike lane project on the Alameda
A green-painted bike lane is coming to a section of southbound Alameda de las Pulgas that has been vexing for some cyclists: the fifth of a mile between Fernside Street and Woodside Road alongside the eastern border of the Menlo Country Club. The alteration to the intersection of Fernside and Alameda, an idea backed by Woodside's Circulation Committee, will close an existing merge lane from Fernside onto Alameda, forcing vehicles headed toward Woodside High School to make a right turn onto the Alameda from a full stop.
