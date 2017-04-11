Tonight: Term limits for Woodside council members, volunteers?
A discussion on term limits for Woodside elected officials and volunteers, including council members, is scheduled for the Town Council meeting tonight . Of the 20 incorporated towns and cities in San Mateo County, five -- Redwood City, Foster City, San Mateo, Millbrae and Pacifica -- have term limits for council members.
