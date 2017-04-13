The French-Continental restaurant operated for years in Palo Alto, then Redwood City.
Chantilly served French-Continental cuisine for many years in Redwood City. Before that, the restaurant was located in downtown Palo Alto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|8 hr
|Parboil
|107
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|94
|Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|2
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr 4
|Hobo man
|1
|New years 95
|Mar 27
|Victor and adrian
|1
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC