Struggle to meet child care needs: Growing Redwood City employee base ...

Friday Apr 21

A growing population and increasing building costs and expenses have put those providing child care in San Mateo County in a bind, according to a countywide study. The Redwood City Planning Commission took a closer look at the numbers for the city Tuesday, reviewing a report showing similar issues in meeting the demand for child care in the city, which is slated to see an increase in the number of children under 12 years old of 1,000 by 2025, according to the report.

