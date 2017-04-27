Saturday: Folk music concert in Ladera

Saturday: Folk music concert in Ladera

More Joy! is the name of a band led by Iris Harrell, left, and Ann Benson, both former residents of Portola Valley who will be playing in a folk music concert on Saturday, April 29, at the Ladera Community Church at 3300 Alpine Road in Ladera. An evening of folk music and storytelling is coming to the Ladera Community Church in Ladera on Saturday night, April 29. The "Staying Connected Concert" brings back former Portola Valley residents Iris Harrell and Ann Benson with the band "More Joy!" to perform songs made famous by Bob Dylan, the Dixie Chicks, Loggins & Messina and others.

