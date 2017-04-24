San Mateo County rethinks funding aff...

San Mateo County rethinks funding affordable housing by cutting transit

Yesterday, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors withdrew the proposal to increase funding for affordable housing by cutting funding for SamTrans paratransit. Instead, the board decided to return in May for more discussions about affordable housing allocations after a thoughtful discussion about budget options.

