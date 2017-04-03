Redwood City tonight: City finds down...

Redwood City tonight: City finds downtown dwellers generate less car traffic than feared

On Monday at a meeting starting at 7pm , Redwood City City Council will be hearing an appeal by opponents of a housing/retail development at 1409 El Camino Real, in the downtown area at Diller and Franklin, less than a 10 minute walk from the Caltrain station. The proposed building includes 350 apartments, of which 315 will be market rate and 35 below market rate at the low income level.

