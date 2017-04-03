Redwood City tonight: City finds downtown dwellers generate less car traffic than feared

On Monday at a meeting starting at 7pm , Redwood City City Council will be hearing an appeal by opponents of a housing/retail development at 1409 El Camino Real, in the downtown area at Diller and Franklin, less than a 10 minute walk from the Caltrain station. The proposed building includes 350 apartments, of which 315 will be market rate and 35 below market rate at the low income level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Caltrain.