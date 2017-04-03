Redwood City tonight: City finds downtown dwellers generate less car traffic than feared
On Monday at a meeting starting at 7pm , Redwood City City Council will be hearing an appeal by opponents of a housing/retail development at 1409 El Camino Real, in the downtown area at Diller and Franklin, less than a 10 minute walk from the Caltrain station. The proposed building includes 350 apartments, of which 315 will be market rate and 35 below market rate at the low income level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Caltrain.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5
|12 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Tue
|Hobo man
|1
|New years 95
|Mar 27
|Victor and adrian
|1
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar 19
|ryan02004
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|Outofoptions
|137
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC