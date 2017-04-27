Redwood City seeking your sizzling wing recipes
Downtown will host the Redwing City Chicken Wing Competition from noon to 5 p.m., with cash prizes ranging from $250 to $1,000 for best sauce, best rub, best booth and the biggie, People's Choice.
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|6 hr
|un agenda 21
|7
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|94
|Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|2
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr 4
|Hobo man
|1
|New years 95
|Mar '17
|Victor and adrian
|1
