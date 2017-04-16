Redwood City home catches fire twice in 24 hours
Five people are displaced after two separate fires broke out at a home in Redwood City between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, according to a fire spokesman. Around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, firefighters responded to reports that a home was on fire at 101 Hyde St., Battalion Chief Mike O'Leary said.
