Rail officials get feedback on Peninsula: San Mateo County residents...

Officials looking to construct the nation's first high-speed rail system rolled into San Mateo this week to talk about how they hope to merge the statewide project with Caltrain's Peninsula corridor. The public was asked to weigh in on several alternatives - including a potential 6-mile long set of passing tracks spanning San Mateo to Redwood City - as the High-Speed Rail Authority conducts an environmental review of its proposed San Jose to San Francisco segment.

