Police blotter: Two arrested after man shot in motel
Capri Motel, 7:47 p.m. March 31 Police responded to a call where a shooting occurred and discovered a 52-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. One man fled the area with property belonging to the man shot while the other remained at the hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Sun
|Humanspirit
|1
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|94
|Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|2
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr 4
|Hobo man
|1
|New years 95
|Mar 27
|Victor and adrian
|1
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar 19
|ryan02004
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC