North Fair Oaks: Man, 52, dies after RV catches fire
The occupant of this RV did not survive an early morning fire on Sunday, April 16, despite firefighters efforts to save him. A 52-year-old man died early Sunday morning after his recreational vehicle caught fire in the North Fair Oaks area, fire officials said.
