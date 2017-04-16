North Fair Oaks: Man, 52, dies after ...

North Fair Oaks: Man, 52, dies after RV catches fire

The occupant of this RV did not survive an early morning fire on Sunday, April 16, despite firefighters efforts to save him. A 52-year-old man died early Sunday morning after his recreational vehicle caught fire in the North Fair Oaks area, fire officials said.

