Murder suspect posts $35M bail, upset...

Murder suspect posts $35M bail, upsetting victim's family

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Albany Times Union

Tiffany Li, who is accused of killing the father of her two children, enters a car after she was released from San Mateo County Jail after posting $35 million bail Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Redwood City, Calif. less Tiffany Li, who is accused of killing the father of her two children, enters a car after she was released from San Mateo County Jail after posting $35 million bail Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Redwood City, ... more Tiffany Li, a Northern California woman accused of killing the father of her two children, leaves with a bodyguard from San Mateo County Jail after posting $35 million bail Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Redwood City, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors 14 hr Humanspirit 1
News Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08) 19 hr YELPSUCKS 94
News Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5 Apr 5 ThomasA 2
Did anybody know Robert Silveria? Apr 4 Hobo man 1
New years 95 Mar 27 Victor and adrian 1
News Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ... Mar 21 Liberals are dumb 1
Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ... Mar 19 ryan02004 1
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,191,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC