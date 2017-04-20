Menlo Park: New east-west bike route trial moves forward
The Menlo Park City Council heard more than an hour's worth of contentious public comments stretching into the wee hours of Wednesday, April 19, before deciding shortly after 1 a.m. to move forward with an existing schedule for an east-west bike route in town. The one-year pilot program is intended to test whether new bike lanes on Oak Grove Avenue and other streets will provide a safer routes for bicyclists traveling between Menlo Park's downtown and schools east of El Camino Real.
