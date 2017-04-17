Menlo Park man pleads not guilty to attempted murder
A 20-year-old Menlo Park man has pleaded not guilty in connection with a drive-by shooting that injured his co-defendant in a felony assault case, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors contend that Barrientos-Soto opened fire from a Chrysler at 1:40 p.m. on May 23, 2016, in the 400 block of Seventh Avenue in unincorporated Redwood City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|22 hr
|liza
|108
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|94
|Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|2
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr 4
|Hobo man
|1
|New years 95
|Mar 27
|Victor and adrian
|1
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC