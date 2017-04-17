Menlo Park man pleads not guilty to a...

Menlo Park man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Tuesday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A 20-year-old Menlo Park man has pleaded not guilty in connection with a drive-by shooting that injured his co-defendant in a felony assault case, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors contend that Barrientos-Soto opened fire from a Chrysler at 1:40 p.m. on May 23, 2016, in the 400 block of Seventh Avenue in unincorporated Redwood City.

