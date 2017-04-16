Man dies in RV fire caused by power cord
A 52-year-old man died Sunday morning when his recreational vehicle caught fire, an incident the city's fire chief called tragic. The fire was reported about 5:55 a.m. at 3190 Park Lane in North Fair Oaks, an unincorporated area of San Mateo County.
