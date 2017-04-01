Joan Minor Brings April in Paris Soul...

Joan Minor Brings April in Paris Soulful Jazz with Parisienne Sass to Bay Area

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Recording artist Joan Minor returns to the elegant ANGeLiCAS with three top French musicians in her latest sparkling performance "April In Paris - Soulful Jazz With Parisienne Sass". This international collaboration breathes new life into standards from the American Songbook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New years 95 Mar 27 Victor and adrian 1
News Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ... Mar 21 Liberals are dumb 1
Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ... Mar 19 ryan02004 1
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb '17 Outofoptions 137
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb '17 hemington10 1
News One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08) Dec '16 ZodiacHoax 4
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,437 • Total comments across all topics: 280,042,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC