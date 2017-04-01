Joan Minor Brings April in Paris Soulful Jazz with Parisienne Sass to Bay Area
Recording artist Joan Minor returns to the elegant ANGeLiCAS with three top French musicians in her latest sparkling performance "April In Paris - Soulful Jazz With Parisienne Sass". This international collaboration breathes new life into standards from the American Songbook.
