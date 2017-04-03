Jennifer Mydland Makes Her Live Debut...

Jennifer Mydland Makes Her Live Debut In Lafayette

Vocalist/guitarist Jennifer Mydland made her live debut on Saturday night at the Town Hall Theatre in Lafayette, California. Lafayette was the home town of her father, the late Grateful Dead keyboardist Brent Mydland.

