Ivalua Raises $70M from KKR
Ivalua Raises one of France's Largest Ever Growth Equity Capital Rounds from KKR to Accelerate its Expansion in the $24.5 billion Spend Management Software Market )--Ivalua, a market-leading Spend Management software company, headquartered in Redwood City, California and Paris, today announced that it has raised a $70M growth equity minority funding from KKR, a leading global investor, to realize its ambition of becoming the global leader in the fast-growing Spend Management Market. KKR will become a new shareholder alongside the Founders and Ardian, which invested in Ivalua in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|94
|Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|2
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr 4
|Hobo man
|1
|New years 95
|Mar 27
|Victor and adrian
|1
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar '17
|Liberals are dumb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC