Ivalua Raises $70M from KKR

18 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Ivalua Raises one of France's Largest Ever Growth Equity Capital Rounds from KKR to Accelerate its Expansion in the $24.5 billion Spend Management Software Market )--Ivalua, a market-leading Spend Management software company, headquartered in Redwood City, California and Paris, today announced that it has raised a $70M growth equity minority funding from KKR, a leading global investor, to realize its ambition of becoming the global leader in the fast-growing Spend Management Market. KKR will become a new shareholder alongside the Founders and Ardian, which invested in Ivalua in 2011.

