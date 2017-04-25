Horgan: A lost opportunity for San Mateo community colleges

Last week's item regarding the loss of a reported $114 million due to the San Mateo County Community College District's failure to sell off its TV station produced this reaction by one reader: That money could have been used to create free tuition for all county students attending district campuses. As we have noted in the past, about 33,000 such pupils currently attend Caada College in Redwood City, College of San Mateo and Skyline College in San Bruno.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.