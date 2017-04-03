Hillsborough Murder Suspect Set to Post $35 Million Bail

The massive bail is an unprecedented amount for San Mateo County and will be the eighth highest bail ever paid in United States history. //www.nbcbayarea.com/on-air/as-seen-on/Hillborough-Woman-Accused-of-Murder-Set-to-Post-_35M-Bail_Bay-Area-418450553.html A Hillsborough woman accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend is expected to post $35 million in bail Thursday.

