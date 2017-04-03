Hillsborough Murder Suspect Set to Post $35 Million Bail
The massive bail is an unprecedented amount for San Mateo County and will be the eighth highest bail ever paid in United States history. //www.nbcbayarea.com/on-air/as-seen-on/Hillborough-Woman-Accused-of-Murder-Set-to-Post-_35M-Bail_Bay-Area-418450553.html A Hillsborough woman accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend is expected to post $35 million in bail Thursday.
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5
|Wed
|ThomasA
|2
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Tue
|Hobo man
|1
|New years 95
|Mar 27
|Victor and adrian
|1
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar 19
|ryan02004
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|Outofoptions
|137
