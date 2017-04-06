High school district board sets dates for even-year elections
The board of the Sequoia Union High School District on Wednesday took one of the last steps needed in a yearlong initiative intended to bring more diversity to the board. Under threat of a lawsuit by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the five-member board voted 5-0 to schedule elections in November of 2018 and 2020 for a new system that divides the district into five voting areas.
