High school district board sets dates...

High school district board sets dates for even-year elections

Read more: Almanac

The board of the Sequoia Union High School District on Wednesday took one of the last steps needed in a yearlong initiative intended to bring more diversity to the board. Under threat of a lawsuit by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the five-member board voted 5-0 to schedule elections in November of 2018 and 2020 for a new system that divides the district into five voting areas.

