Hayward man gets 40 years to life for fellow gangster's murder
A 37-year-old Hayward man has been sentenced to 40 years to life in state prison for his involvement in a gangland murder two years ago, according to prosecutors. Armando Carranza and his co-defendant, Abraham Ramirez-Arroyo, went to a house party in Half Moon Bay on Aug. 29, 2015, and summoned the victim, 21-year-old Felix Garduno-Vega, to the front yard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|94
|Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|2
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr 4
|Hobo man
|1
|New years 95
|Mar 27
|Victor and adrian
|1
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar '17
|Liberals are dumb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC