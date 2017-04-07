From heavy metal to Latin funk - 'Man...

From heavy metal to Latin funk - 'Manny Moka' has done it all

Considering how many different musical lives Norman Landsberg has lived it's a wonder he's got only one alter ego. By day he's the mild mannered general manager of Piedmont Piano in Oakland's bustling Uptown district, but by night, donning his fedora, he steps into the role of Manny Moka, the streetwise leader of the hard-grooving nine-piece Latin funk-jazz combo Band on Fire, which performs Saturday at Angelica's in Redwood City and May 7 at San Francisco's Biscuits & Blues.

