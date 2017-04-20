Four Bay Area hospitals fined by stat...

Four Bay Area hospitals fined by state health department

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

The California Department of Public Health on Thursday issued $1.1 million in fines to 14 hospitals around the state where patients died or were injured because the hospitals did not follow their policies. Four Bay Area hospitals - one in Redwood City, two in San Francisco and one in Napa - were among 14 facilities fined by the California Department of Public Health on Thursday after investigators determined that their staffs caused - or almost caused - serious injury or death to patients.

