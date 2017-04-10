Fire department exploring use of drones in two cities
Drones may provide first responders in Redwood City and San Carlos with early views of rescues, deliver life-saving tools in dangerous conditions and determine whether humans or animals are stranded in a building on fire, according to emergency officials exploring their use. The Redwood City Fire Department is in the early stages of determining what it would take to fold drones into the first response protocol for its city and also San Carlos, which the department also serves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
