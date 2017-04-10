Finding community in the 21st century
ANGELA HILL/STAFF Drummer Michael Fair, top right, leads a spring equinox drum circle at Bedwell Bayfront Park in Menlo Park. Under sunshine in Menlo Park's Bedwell Bayfront Park, a dozen happy, energized people - a carpenter, a retired tech exec, a therapist, a belly dancer - sit in an arc of camp chairs, tapping their drums as if sending a Morse code message to the universe.
