Fake doctor who sexually assaulted women at Redwood City hospital sentenced

The former head of security at Sequoia Hospital was sentenced Tuesday to one year in county jail for sexually assaulting two women he lured to his workplace under the guise of providing physical exams so they could work as models, prosecutors said. In October, Garry Chow, 35, of Modesto, pleaded no contest to one count of felony sexual penetration and one count of felony attempted sexual battery.

