Early '60s 1941 Ford Custom Show Truck Makes a Big Comeback

Styles took a turn for the wild in the early '60s, and custom rods and show rods helped lead the way. Since the '50s, builders like George Barris, Dean Jeffries, Ed Roth, Bill Cushenberry, Darryl Starbird, Gene Winfield, and many others were pushing the boundaries of customization further than they had ever been pushed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.