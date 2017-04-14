Daily News HomePage for Friday, April 14

Students of Tru School, a private K-6 school in Palo Alto, perform a dance to the folk song, "Sacramento," to depict the life of gold miners as part of a play on Friday, April 7, 2017, about Palo Alto's history. "The Story of Palo Alto" was written by Head of School Theodore Timpson and guides viewers through the histories of Palo Alto, Stanford University, Silicon Valley and East Palo Alto.

