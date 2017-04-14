Daily News HomePage for Friday, April 14
Students of Tru School, a private K-6 school in Palo Alto, perform a dance to the folk song, "Sacramento," to depict the life of gold miners as part of a play on Friday, April 7, 2017, about Palo Alto's history. "The Story of Palo Alto" was written by Head of School Theodore Timpson and guides viewers through the histories of Palo Alto, Stanford University, Silicon Valley and East Palo Alto.
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Fri
|Parboil
|107
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|94
|Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|2
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr 4
|Hobo man
|1
|New years 95
|Mar 27
|Victor and adrian
|1
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|1
