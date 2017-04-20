Court interpreters protest unequal wages: Walkout highlights locked...
In an effort to bring attention to pay inequities among court employees, court interpreters walked out of their jobs and advocated for fair pay outside the San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City Wednesday. For the past eight months, court interpreters say they have been locked in negotiations with a committee representing the 13 Northern California counties included in the regional contract that determines their wages.
