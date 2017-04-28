Community college officials examine d...

Community college officials examine district maps: Trustees inch...

Friday Apr 28 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

Under a move from at-large elections, San Mateo County Community College District officials are examining the merits of three potential maps segmenting the voting population into wards. Two proposed maps subdivide the district into five regions which each trustee would represent, and a third expands the board by two trustees through proposing seven districts.

