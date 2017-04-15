Celebrating Redwood City's 150th year...

Celebrating Redwood City's 150th year: Sesquicentennial shines a light on city's history

As efforts to celebrate Redwood City's sesquicentennial ramp up, residents and event organizers are uncovering pieces of Redwood City history. Though sessions aimed at collecting photographs of city landmarks, re-enactments of the first City Council meeting and the arrival of pioneers to the area and a glossy magazine featuring more than 100 pages of Redwood City lore have already engaged the community in the city's 150 years of history, eight more months of events have been planned to commemorate the city.

