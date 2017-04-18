CAST Becomes Member of ESD Alliance
Will Lend its IP Expertise to SIP Working Group to Help Chart Direction REDWOOD CITY, CA - April 18 2017 - The Electronic System Design Alliance , an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, today announced Semiconductor intellectual property provider CAST, Inc. has become a member. CAST, with its range of production-proven SIP cores that include controllers and processors, compression, peripherals, interconnect and security, and encryption, views the ESD Alliance's SIP Working Group as a valuable benefit.
