BYD partners with San Francisco Goodwill
BYD, the California Air Resources Board, Bay Area Air Quality Management District and SF Goodwill launched a new project that will bring 11 clean, zero-emission battery electric trucks to operate throughout the Bay Area. BYD announced it joined the California Air Resources Board, Bay Area Air Quality Management District and SF Goodwill on the launch of a new project that will bring 11 clean, zero-emission battery electric trucks to operate throughout the Bay Area communities of San Francisco, Redwood City and Burlingame.
