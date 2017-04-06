Artist Mary Stahl paints open expanses and intimate scenes of nature
Open Spaces and Quiet Places , an exhibition of landscape paintings in pastel and oil by Mary K. Stahl , is the featured exhibit at the Portola Art Gallery in April. There will be a reception for Mary on Saturday, April 22, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.
