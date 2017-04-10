$35,000 Pours in to Fix Roof on Koko's Storm-Ravaged Playpen
Koko lifts a large tire at the Gorilla Foundations' facilities in Redwood City, California, where she has resided since 1979. Lauren Russ, one of the gorilla caregivers, published this picture on March 6, 2017 with a request for $35,000 on GoFundMe to replace the roof covering the gorillas' enclosure.
